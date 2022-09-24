Why Giving Kids Kombuchas Is Not That Great an Idea

Kombucha is a fizzy, fermented beverage, traditionally made using green and black teas. While it has its benefits, added sugar and small amounts of alcohol make it somewhat unsuitable for children. The origins of the drink are in China but it quickly gained popularity in the West due to its health benefits – rich in antioxidants, antimicrobial and blood-sugar-lowering properties.

According to Healthline, some Kombuchas such as pasteurised and store-bought can be given to children but the homemade types should be kept away from them. Alcohol in any amount except for medicinal purposes can cause problems in children as they have a developing brain. The high amounts of added sugar are also not good for their blood sugar levels and dental hygiene.

High amounts of sugar are to be avoided for children as they can cause early onset of long-term complications such as diabetes, sugar, and obesity. Kombuchas contain about 46 times more sugar than unsweetened versions and 11 times more sugar than most sweetened sodas.

Moreover, the fermenting process of Kombuchas is responsible for their alcoholic content. Unpasteurised brands may contain alcohol content of about 3% ABV (alcohol by volume). Home-brewed Kombuchas that have unregulated amounts of alcohol have up to 3.6% ABV. These amounts are comparable to light beers available in the market and anyone under the age of 21 should not consume these varieties of Kombuchas as they can be at risk of intoxication and brain damage.

Kombuchas have an acidic and tart-like taste making them unsuitable for children’s palettes as they do not like the sourness in the drink. To improve the taste of Kombuchas, fruit juices or artificial sugar are added to the drink. Children are drawn more towards sweetened drinks rather than unsweetened ones.

All the above-mentioned reasons – sugar content, alcohol content and unsuitable taste, make Kombucha unfit for the consumption of children.

