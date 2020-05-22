Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Why Guardians Of The Galaxy Star Chris Pratt Is In Panic Mode

Chris Pratt shared a screenshot of his phone showing he has 35,944 unread email notifications.

IANS

Updated:May 22, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Why Guardians Of The Galaxy Star Chris Pratt Is In Panic Mode
credits - IANS

Actor Chris Pratt is in panic mode after he accidentally deleted over 51,000 emails.

The actor took to Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of his phone showing he has 35,944 unread email notifications, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Yesterday my son (Jack) was playing with my phone and he gasped in shock, looking at the number of unread emails that I had, it's a lot, it's a lot," Pratt said, adding: "I get it! I know. It's mostly junk, see what I do is I sign up for everything. I'm one of those idiots who will do like an IQ test (online) that requires putting in your e-mail address."

He wanted to declutter. But the Jurassic World star accidentally deleted his entire inbox, losing over 51,000 e-mails.

"Trying not to panic," said the 40-year-old, before exclaiming: "Fresh start!"

Meanwhile, Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger recently shared that they are expecting their first baby together. The two had exchanged vows on June 8 last year and are now gearing up for the next chapter in their lives. The baby on the way will be Schwarzenegger's first child while Pratt already has a son Jack with former wife Anna Faris.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading