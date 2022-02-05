Why Guava Is The One-Stop Solution For Digestion Trouble

Fruits are extremely nutritious and offer a range of health benefits. Guava is one such nutrient-rich fruit that is high in potassium, carbohydrates, dietary fibre, and protein. It also contains Vitamin C, B6, calcium, iron, and magnesium. A serving of 100 grams of Guava includes 300 milligrams of Vitamin C.

Guava helps with a variety of health-related issues and is recommended for those suffering from stomach disorders.

Consumption of guava is effective in addressing stomach and digestion-related problems. Sometimes people experience stomach pain after eating the fruit, it is primarily caused by guava seeds and one should remove them before consuming it. With this, guava will not induce pain in the stomach and will rather aid in your digestion.

Guava is an ideal food for curing constipation owing to its high fibre content. This is why a lot of doctors advise patients to eat guava when they have constipation.

It is also an excellent option if you frequently suffer from gas and acidity. Some studies say that guava includes a high level of antioxidants that protect your heart from free radical damage.

Also, guavas are one of the richest food sources of Vitamin C and their regular consumption boosts your immunity significantly.

Helps with piles

Since constipation is the major cause of piles, eating guava on an empty stomach is extremely beneficial.

Excellent for skin

A wide range of vitamins and antioxidants present in the fruit work wonders for your skin. The antioxidants protect your skin from damage and also prevent wrinkles.

However, guava should not be consumed in the evening or at night as the stomach is not able to effectively digest it during this time. The ideal time for consuming it is in the afternoon, about an hour after your lunch.

All stomach problems are relieved by eating guava sometime after lunch. Though we should also avoid consuming excessive amounts of it.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

