Why Hartalika Teej Is One Of The Toughest Fasts to Observe

Hartalika Teej is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. Hariyali Teej and Kajari Teej fall in the month of Sawan, while the hard fast of Hartalika Teej is observed in the month of Bhadrapada. The Hartalika Teej fast will be celebrated this year on Tuesday, August 30.

Women observe a fast on this day and worship Mother Parvati and Lord Shiva for the long lives of their husbands. Out of Karva Chauth, Hariyali Teej, Hartalika Teej, Kajari Teej, and Vat Savitri fasts that married women observe for their husbands, the Hartalika Teej is the most difficult to perform given its strict rules.

One of the reasons that make this fast difficult is that those who observe the fast are expected to go even without water, unlike other fasts. Some of the other rules that are to be followed are:

Sleeping at night is prohibited on the day of Hartalika Teej. All through the night, women engage in folk songs and bhajans.

After doing the Hartalika fast once, it has to be done for life. If the woman is not able to observe the fast due to any health reasons, the husband can also observe it.

Reading the Vrat Katha or the story associated with the fast is also a must on this day, without which the fast is considered to be incomplete.

