Why High Ceilings Add Value To Your Home?

A gourmet kitchen, a large room with a walk-in closet, or a space that could be converted to a cozy place for friends and family, when building or buying a new house, certain features are a must. These features will elevate the look of your house but high ceilings will take your home to the next level. Space, natural light, aesthetic appeal – high ceilings can boost your home’s value.

Everything matters, from the location, price to the quality of the project and the developer’s reputation. In addition, the internal finishes and external amenities have a direct impact on your way of life. But, in the midst of all of this, most homebuyers overlook the ceiling height of the house when considering purchasing a new home.

Cyrus Mody, Managing Partner of Viceroy Properties, says, “Higher ceiling heights, on the other hand, instantly make a home feel more luxurious, in addition to being aesthetically pleasing and increasing overall value.”

Vaulted ceilings are a highly popular feature with many current home buyers, as they can add a sense of elegance and grandeur to a room. Homes with high ceilings increases liveability quotient of the home by offering– space, natural light, aesthetic appeal, plus they even boost your home’s value. “Vaulted ceilings enhance the aesthetics of the apartment, in sync with the consumer’s demand. However, in addition to being aesthetically pleasing and boosting the total value, high ceiling instantly makes your home feel more spacious and luxurious. Here are a few other benefits of having high ceilings in households,” says Ram Raheja, Managing Director, S Raheja Realty.

Raheja and Mody discuss the benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

Spacious homes – Having high ceilings can give your property an upscale, airy feel. In fact, the added height gives even tiny rooms the impression of being larger! High ceilings also provide rooms the benefit of allowing for stunning accent lighting, like a chandelier.

Abundance of Natural Light – High ceilings give a home an airy, regal appearance and atmosphere. Larger windows that are a feature can also help you maximise views by allowing you to frame a view or use window furniture to enhance the ambiance of the space. Living rooms with high ceilings are particularly impressive since they have an abundance of natural light and fresh spaces

Luxurious look – High ceilings may transform a lovely house into a showpiece. Entering a room with high ceilings is a highly stunning experience. They also never lose their appeal!

Increased property value and simpler resale: Are you planning to sell your house in the near future? A wonderful selling point that instantly adds a wow factor during open houses is having high ceilings. Agents concur that properties with high ceilings typically sell more quickly and frequently bring in top money from prospective buyers.

Increasing the ceiling height will allow more air to circulate throughout the house. This is especially beneficial during the summer when they provide better ventilation. The airflow inside the property can also be improved by installing taller doors and bigger windows.

