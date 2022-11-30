Why Including Hyacinth Beans In Your Diet Is a Gamechanger

The hyacinth bean is also known as Indian beans, papaya beans, Lablab beans, Tonga Beans and Australian Peas around the world. In West Bengal, it is popularly known as sheem and is one of the most common vegetables used in a dish. The hyacinth bean plant’s leaves, roots, seeds, pods and flowers are all edible. What makes this plant so special is its powerhouse of nutrients, vitamins, minerals and lipids. This veggie is quite low in saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium. It is an excellent source of protein, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, copper magnesium and manganese.

Here are a few health benefits of the plant whose varied nutritional content can help in preventing a number of diseases and deficiencies -

These beans contain a good amount of zinc which is considered to be useful in fighting against cancer. A study titled, “Role of Zinc in Immune System and Anti-Cancer Defense Mechanisms” submitted to the National Library of Medicine, found that the anti-cancer effect of zinc is most often associated with its antioxidant properties. These same antioxidants also help in slowing down the ageing process and prevent neurodegenerative diseases.

Lablab bean or Indian Bean is known to reduce the LDL (bad cholesterol) levels and help in preventing cardiovascular diseases. It is a good source of Vitamin B1 which also helps in maintaining healthy ventricular function.

The bean plant contains insoluble fibre which adds bulk to the stool, while the soluble fibre helps us with digestion. It also prevents constipation, bloating and indigestion. Apart from this, it also helps in treating stomach disorders such as vomiting, ulcer, diarrhoea and worms.

The hyacinth bean’s vitamin D, calcium and phosphorous content helps in maintaining bone health. These essential nutrients also help in maintaining the health and strength of the teeth and preventing tooth decay.

The potassium content helps in strengthening the muscles and helps with muscle cramps.

The manganese and zinc content also helps with the lungs and respiratory issues and diseases.

Hyacinth bean contains amino acids that help in balancing hormones. Include the bean in your diet to aid in weight loss. It contains complex carbs which make you feel full and prevent cravings.

