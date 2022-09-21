Why Is Colour Combination Important When Designing Your House ?

Choosing a colour palette that stands for you is integral when revamping the look of your house. For some it is the most daunting part when it comes to decorating their homes. Here are some things to consider when thinking about changing the colour scheme of your house to suit your needs, style, personality, and lifestyle.

“We as a brand, has always inspired consumers to upgrade from classical white or a run-of-the-mill polished chrome finish to different colours and finishes, in both fixtures as well as fittings,” says Salil Sadanandan, President, Kitchen, and Bath Kohler Brand K&B S. Asia, Middle East & SSA.

Brands take inspiration from across the globe in order to cater to different tastes and sensibilities. “Be it for globally conscious consumers or consumers taking pride in their Indian heritage, Kohler has something for every patron,” adds Sadanandan.

When it comes to designing interior spaces, people love to express themselves. Colour supports wider contexts of spatial design; people need to understand the complete setting to have confidence in colour.

It is essential to pick out suitable colour combinations when decorating or renovating spaces. It is one of the most critical decisions for the interior of your home, as it suggests your personality and mood. “Every hue represents a certain vibe and if combined well, it gives the desired look you have envisioned. At our brand, colours are the main USP that we love to play with. Each season and occasion represent a certain colour scheme for us,” says Mr. Zafar Baig, Brand Manager Pure Home + Living.

“The new Noor collection for Diwali comprises of jewel tones that elevate the interiors with a sparkle. Our vision to ignite and inspire spaces comes alive beautifully by allowing customers to choose from these bifurcated spaces, as per their desired colour themes,” adds Baig.

Walls and floors are very much part of interiors and play an important role in creating the desired ambience. Tiles have replaced natural materials, mainly marble and wood, used as floor and wall covering. The big advantage is the possibility to choose from a wide range of colours and textures. “Modern ceramic and porcelain tiles can complement any colour palette that your interior theme demands. The best part is that many tile companies can provide you with appropriate resources and tools that you can use in a virtual reality 3-D model,” opines Dinesh Vyas, Marketing Head, H&R Johnson India.

There are several designs in different colour palettes like peacock, indigo, thunder grey, black in ceramic and french gold, brushed bronze, matte black, and rose gold in fittings, to name a few, from which consumers can mix and match to create their own unique look for a modern and vibrant home.

