Why is Good Governance Day Celebrated on December 25? A Look at Top 10 Quotes by Atal Bihari Vajpayee

GOOD GOVERANCE DAY 2022: India has been marking Good Governance Day every year since 2014. The day is celebrated on December 25, on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The purpose of celebrating the day is to create awareness amongst the citizenry, especially young people, who are the future of the country. It is important that the people of the country are aware of the duties and responsibilities of the government in order to hold them accountable and ensure good governance in its truest sense.

In 2014, the NDA government announced that the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee would be marked as Good Governance Day. Since then, the day has been celebrated throughout the country. This year, the government is also marking Good Governance Week from December 19 to 25. They have also launched a five-day “Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore" campaign.

10 Inspirational Quotes by Atal Bihari Vajpayee:

If India is not secular, then India is not India at all. Governments will come and go. Parties will be made and unmade. This country should survive, its democracy should survive. No guns but only brotherhood can resolve the problems. Education, in the truest self of the term, is a process of self-discovery. It is the art of self-sculpture. It trains the individual not so much in specific skills or in specific branches of knowledge, but in the flowering of his or her latent intellectual, artistic and humanist capacities. Poverty is multidimensional. It extends beyond money incomes to education, health care, skills enhancement, political participation at all levels from the local to the global, access to natural resources, clean water and air, and advancement of one’s own culture and social organisation. If you do not like anything in a particular book, then sit and discuss it. Banning a book is not a solution. We have to tackle it ideologically. Let us together commence a journey of peace, harmony and progress in South Asia. India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfil her dreams. We hope the world will act in the spirit of enlightened self-interest. Mutual suspicions and petty rivalries have continued to haunt us. As a result, the peace dividend has bypassed our region. History can remind us, guide us, teach us or warn us; it should not shackle us. We have to look forward now, with a collective approach in mind.

