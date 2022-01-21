Why Is It Extremely Important To Change Your Toothbrush After Recovering From Covid-19

Covid-19 cases are on a surge again. The daily count has crossed the 3 lakh mark and among them is a large number of reinfection cases. During the first and second waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, reinfection was not very common but around this time, the virus attack is a bit different. People are getting infected by the virus for the second or even third time. So, the need to be alert and take precautions becomes all the more important even for those who have recently recovered from the virus. And the first step in this direction is to discard your toothbrush used during the infection period.

The Covid-19 virus can stay on the plastic surfaces for a longer period of time, so if you continue to use your old brush, chances are that the virus may find another chance to enter your system and infect you again. In such a case, using your old toothbrush not only puts you at a greater risk of reinfection but also poses a threat for other family members sharing the bathroom with you.

As a precaution, even old tongue cleaners should be discarded after recovery to prevent reinfection.

The Covid-19 virus attacks our immune and the effects may stay for a long period even after recovery. The oral system is at the receiving end of this attack and recovered people may continue to feel dry mouth or even gingival problems due to the suppressed immune system. This increases the growth of bacteria and causes other problems as well.

In such a situation, good oral hygiene becomes a very crucial aspect to reduce the risk of Covid-19 reinfection or other problems.

As a precaution, what you could do is regularly wash your mouth with solutions available in the market to check the build-up of the virus or bacteria. If mouthwash is not available, you may use lukewarm water to do the process

We don’t know how the virus can react and attack our bodies, so taking precautions is the only way to avoid it. Be safe wear a mask while stepping out, sanitize your hands regularly and keep a check on your oral hygiene

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.