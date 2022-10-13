Why Is It Important To Avoid Chemicals Lurking In Skincare Products During Pregnancy?

If you clicked on this, we believe congratulations are in order for you. Your whole life is about to change and it makes sense that your skincare line up should follow suit.

Why do you ask? Well to put it simply, around 60% of the products that you apply on your skin gets directly absorbed in your bloodstream that directly has an impact on the little bun in your oven.

During pregnancy or breastfeeding, anything that’s absorbed into your body can affect your baby’s body too. Here are few pointers listed by Sneha Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Orimii, on why is it important to triple check your skincare ingredient labels and ensure that you only use formulations that are safe for you and your baby

Unfortunately, more than 95% products available in the market are formulated with at least one ingredient that falls in a grey area regarding safety during pregnancy or nursing. Popular skincare treatments include actives such as Retinol (anti-ageing treatments), Salicylic Acid (anti-acne treatments), AHAs (exfoliants), Oxybenzone (sunscreens) and phenoxythenol (a super common preservative across all product categories) – ingredients that are a strict no for pregnant or breastfeeding moms. If any of these chemicals or actives are absorbed in your bloodstream for a long and consistent time period, it can have detrimental effects as serious as loss of foetus or birthing defects, complications in pregnancy or a weakened immune system for the baby. Not to forget that they can flare up your current skin conditions like eczema, rosacea as well. Chemical filters like oxybenzone are also alleged to be hormone disruptors. Even certain essential oils, if used in large quantities can have concerning effects. It is Important for your health and that of your baby to triple check the label of anything you choose to use.

Our advice? Go for formulations and brands that are dedicated to moms to be and nursing mothers.

