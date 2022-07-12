Why is July 12 Celebrated as International Malala Day? Facts About Activist Who Advocated for Women's Rights in Education

INTERNATIONAL MALALA DAY 2022: International Malala Day is observed on July 12 to salute the Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, who works for women’s right to education across the globe. Born in Swat Valley, Malala was never permitted to enter school as the Taliban had banned girls from going to school in Pakistan. However, she refused to stay home and advocated for the right to education for girls. She nearly got killed for it as well.

In 2012, Malala was shot in the head by the Taliban for her campaign for the education of girls. In an old post, Malala had described the aftermath of the incident, “In October 2012, a member of the Pakistani Taliban boarded my school bus and shot one bullet into my left temple. The bullet grazed my left eye, skull and brain – lacerating my facial nerve, shattering my eardrum and breaking my jaw joints.”

The Malala Fund & Nobel

Malala and her father co-founded the Malala Fund, a platform to support girls’ education and raise awareness on the matter. They collaborated with Vital Voices Global Partnership for the initiative. In December 2014, Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and became the youngest ever recipient of such a pristine honour. She was designated as United Nations Messenger of Peace in 2017 to help raise awareness of the importance of girls’ education. The young activist has bagged over 40 awards and honours for her courage.

Malala at the University of Oxford

Malala studied philosophy, politics, and economics at the University of Oxford. Her formal education was completed in 2020. She got married in 2021 to Asser Malik, manager at the cricket governing body of Pakistan. Malala continues to work on the cause she started as more than 130 million girls are kept out of school globally, even today. She aspires to create a world where all girls can learn, grow and lead.

