Why is Kanakadasa Jayanthi Celebrated? Wishes and Messages to Share on Kannada Poet Birth Anniversary

The birth anniversary of the famous poet, Shri Kanakadasa is celebrated as Kanakadasa Jayanthi by the government of Karnataka. It is celebrated on the 18th day of Kartik Month as per the Hindu Lunar Calendar. This year the day is falling on November 11. A great writer, poet, composer, and social reformer, Shri Kanaka Dasa is referred to as one of the stalwarts and most significant contributors to Carnatic music.

Why is Kanakadasa Jayanthi celebrated?

Kanakadasa Jayanthi is considered one of the most important and popular festivals in Karnataka for the Kuruba Gowda community. However, the day is celebrated all across Karnataka and is also a regional public holiday in the state. The day honours the saint and musician Kanakadasa. He wrote epics like Keertanas and Ugabhoga. The day aims to recall his extraordinary work and personality that spread the message of peace and quality in society.

Wishes and messages to share on Kanakadasa Jayanthi

Here’s saluting the great writer, poet and philosopher for his matchless contributions to society. Here’s paying an ode to the great Kanakadasa on Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

A very Happy Kanakadasa Jayanthi to you and your loved ones. Greetings and best wishes on the auspicious day of Kanakadasa Jayanthi. On the day of Kanakadasa Jayanthi, here’s praying for universal peace, happiness and prosperity. May Kanakadasa inspire you to achieve all your dreams. May you be showered with eternal peace, good health, wealth, happiness and prosperity. This Kanakadasa Jayanthi here wishes you peace, happiness and good health. Stay blessed. May you be inspired by the greatness of Kanakadasa, who spread the message of peace, equality and harmony. Here’s wishing everyone a very happy Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here