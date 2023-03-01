Why is March 1 Observed as Zero Discrimination Day? Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes to Share

ZERO DISCRIMINATION DAY 2023: Zero Discrimination Day is an annual observance that aims to promote inclusion, equality, and tolerance worldwide. It is marked on March 1 worldwide since being first launched in 2014 by UNAIDS director Michel Sidibe. The aim was to raise awareness about discrimination and its impact on individuals, communities, and societies.

Discrimination based on race, gender, sexuality, age, religion, disability, and other factors violates human rights and perpetuates poverty and inequality. Every year the day is marked with a theme dedicated to it. This year, UNAIDS highlighted the theme “Save lives: Decriminalise". Read on to find out all about Zero Discrimination Day:

Zero Discrimination Day 2023: Theme

The UNAIDS official website shared that “On Zero Discrimination Day this year, under the theme ‘Save lives: Decriminalise’, UNAIDS is highlighting how the decriminalisation of key populations and people living with HIV saves lives and helps advance the end of the AIDS pandemic.”

They have also shared that while the world has seen some encouraging reforms, we are still far from achieving the target. Even today there are 134 countries explicitly criminalizing or otherwise prosecuting HIV exposure, non-disclosure, or transmission; 20 countries criminalize and/or prosecute transgender persons; 153 countries criminalize at least one aspect of sex work; and 67 countries now criminalize consensual same-sex sexual activity, according to UNAIDS.

Zero Discrimination Day: History

Over the past 35 years, more than 78 million individuals have contracted HIV and 35 million have lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses since the first cases were reported. UNAIDS has been at the forefront of global, regional, national, and local leadership, innovation, and partnership since its establishment in 1996, with the ultimate goal of eliminating HIV from history.

In 2014, UNAIDS director Michel Sidibe launched Zero Discrimination Day on World AIDS Day, with a significant event in Beijing supported by the Chinese government, civil society, and celebrities, as well as the China Red Ribbon Foundation and Hanergy Holding Group. Similar events were planned in countries all over the world in the days leading up to March 1, 2014.

Zero Discrimination Day seeks to inspire people globally to promote and celebrate every individual’s right to live a full life with dignity, regardless of their appearance, origin, or sexual preference. The butterfly is the symbol of Zero Discrimination, which is widely recognized as a sign of transformation.

Zero Discrimination Day: Significance

Zero Discrimination Day is observed to promote equality, inclusion, and tolerance across the globe. The day aims to highlight the importance of eliminating discrimination based on race, gender, sexuality, age, religion, disability, and other factors.

Discrimination has a profound impact on individuals, communities, and societies. It violates human rights, creates barriers to access education, healthcare, and job opportunities, and perpetuates poverty and inequality.

The United Nations first introduced the Zero Discrimination Day campaign in 2014, and since then, it has gained momentum worldwide. The campaign focuses on raising awareness about discrimination.

They also aim to encourage individuals, governments, and organizations to take action to eliminate it. This day encourages people to celebrate diversity, embrace differences, and stand up against discrimination in all its forms.

The day is marked by several events, and social media campaigns taking place around the globe to raise awareness and promote equality. It is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite and commit to building a more just, equitable, and tolerant world.

Zero Discrimination Day 2023: Quotes

“To tell you the truth, I’m shocked, as I travel across this country, at how little people know or don’t want to know about HIV/AIDS. There are a lot of people who don’t know that HIV is one thing and AIDS is another. Those people just think it’s one big old alphabet of a disease.” — Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph “HIV does not make people dangerous to know, so you can shake their hands and give them a hug: Heaven knows they need it.” — Princess Diana “Give a child love, laughter, and peace, not AIDS.” — Nelson Mandela “Collective fear stimulates herd instinct and tends to produce ferocity toward those who are not regarded as members of the herd.” — Bertrand Russell “The moment a little boy is concerned with which is a jay and which is a sparrow, he can no longer see the birds or hear them sing.” — Canadian psychiatrist Eric Berne

