Why is National Cancer Awareness Day Celebrated on Marie Curie Birth Anniversary?

NATIONAL CANCER AWARENESS DAY 2022: The National Cancer Awareness Day in India is observed on November 7, with an aim to raise awareness about the deadly disease, Cancer. India reports around 1.1 million new cancer cases every year. And about two-thirds of these cases are diagnosed at later stages where treatment becomes difficult.

National Cancer Awareness Day focuses on creating awareness of early diagnosis, precautions and treatment of Cancer. India began National Cancer Control Programme in 1975, focusing on establishing cancer treatment facilities in the nation. In 1984-85, the vision changed to focus on the early detection and prevention of cancer.

National Cancer Awareness Day: History

National Cancer Awareness Day was first announced by the then Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan, in September 2014. This day coincides with the birth anniversary of the Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie, a scientist born in 1867.

She discovered radium and polonium, which are known as the two most significant contributors to the fight against cancer. Marie Curie’s work and discovery led to the development of nuclear energy radiotherapy that helps with cancer treatments.

National Cancer Awareness Day: Significance

Cancer is one of the biggest causes of death all across the country, as stated by the World Health Organization report of 2020. The primary cancer types are lung, colon, rectum, liver, breast, and stomach. According to an estimate, a woman dies every 8 minutes in India due to cervical cancer. However, this damage can be curtailed through early detection and timely treatment.

