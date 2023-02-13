NATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2023: The Nightingale of India, Sarojini Naidu, has been immortalised in history. A prominent political leader, she worked tirelessly to advance the cause of women’s empowerment and equality. In recognition of her contributions to women’s rights and the Independence movement, Naidu’s birthday is celebrated as Women’s Day in India. On this day, events and activities are held across the country to honour Sarojini Naidu and to encourage more women to take up leadership roles and make their mark in their communities.

The world recognises Naidu for her literary accomplishments. She has authored poetry on subjects including tragedy, romance and patriotism. Prominent Indian leaders like Gopal Krishna Gokhale were admirers of Sarojini Naidu’s poetry.

She was a gifted intellectual and thinker. In 1925, Sarojini Naidu became the first woman to hold the office of President of the Indian National Congress. She also participated in the Salt Satyagraha. The British government imprisoned Naidu for 21 months beginning in 1942 for her involvement in the Quit India Movement.

As a passionate advocate for women’s rights, Sarojini Naidu put up a valiant fight. She was one of the leaders of the Women’s Indian Association, which was established to promote women’s rights and empowerment.

Sarojini Naidu worked fiercely for women’s rights:

The right to vote. The right to equality. The right to representation. The rights of widows and the right to equal political position.

Sarojini Naidu represented India at several conferences, including the International Congress of Women in 1919 and the League of Nations in 1927.

After Independence, Sarojini Naidu was appointed as the governor of Uttar Pradesh, becoming the first woman to hold such a position in India. In the same spirit, National Women’s Day is celebrated to honour the social, cultural, political, and economic accomplishments of women. Additionally, it promotes awareness of gender prejudice that continues to exist in society even in this modern age.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here