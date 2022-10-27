Why is Ningol Chakouba Celebrated in Manipur? Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to Share

Manipur, with its abundant natural beauty, is home to multiple ethnic communities. Among all the festivals and ceremonies that have kept the unity and tradition of the state intact, one is Ningol Chakouba. It is celebrated on the second lunar day in the Hiyangei month of the Manipur calendar. This festival is mainly celebrated with the theme of strengthening the bond of love between married women (Ningol) with their paternal families.

Ningol Chakouba: Significance

Ningol Chakouba is celebrated in the entire region of Manipur. Originally, people from only Meitei Pangal communities used to celebrate this festival. But now, it is marked by other communities in Manipur.

It’s the festival of family reunions, where sisters bless brothers. It strengthens the bond of a woman with her brother, sister and parents.

Ningol Chakouba: Celebrations

On this auspicious day, married women are invited to their paternal home for a feast (Chakouba), which is held together with other family members. And when the feast ends, brothers, uncles and fathers (and any male family member) give gifts to the married women. In return, women also bring special gifts for their families.

Ningol Chakouba: Wishes

Special wishes to all the Ningols who are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ningol Chakouba! May the beautiful festival strengthen the bond between every brother and sister! Wishing a very happy Ningol Chakouba to all the brothers and sisters. This auspicious day will bring unforgettable moments/relations to each other. Special wishes to all the Ningols who are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ningol Chakouba! May all daughters and sisters of this earth live with love also respect and peace.

