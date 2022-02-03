Why Is Red Chilli Powder Bad For Your Health?

Most of us do like eating spicy food, being unaware of its disadvantages and side effects. Yes, the consumption of excessive quantities of red chilli, that makes our food hot and spicy, can cause heartburn or digestive problems. It doesn’t just end here; eating red chilli powder in excess may lead to serious health issues.

Let’s look at some common side effects of consuming red chilli powder.

Diarrhoea

If you’re eating red chilli powder in excess then there could be problems related to the digestive system. In fact, studies have shown that spicy food can destroy nutrients in a person’s food and lead to various digestive problems, resulting in ailments like diarrhea in some cases. Apart from this, consuming more red chilli powder can also make you feel nauseated.

Mouth Blisters

Consuming red chilli powder in excess can lead to mouth ulcers. Actually, red chilli is very spicy, and many people like having spicy food. However, taking more red chilli powder regularly may cause mouth blisters.

Harmful to Asthma

Eating more red chilli can increase the risk of an asthma attack. This is because it contains ingredients that are dangerous to those with asthma or respiratory diseases.

Premature labour

Eating more red chilli during pregnancy can also cause respiratory diseases in the baby. So, if you are pregnant, you must avoid eating red chilli in excess.

Stomach Ulcers

If you eat a lot of red chilli powder, there may be a risk of developing ulcers in your stomach. This disease can also prove to be fatal for you. A chemical called aflatoxin is found in red chilli, which may increase the risk of developing stomach ulcer, liver cirrhosis and even colon cancer in certain cases.

