Why is World Children's Day celebrated on November 20? History and Significance

WORLD CHILDREN’S DAY 2022: Every year on November 20, people celebrate World Children’s Day to remember the day in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child and its ten principles. The day is observed worldwide to raise awareness of children’s rights and to raise their level of living standards. Additionally, it encourages intercultural understanding and boosts awareness among children to improve their welfare.

On December 14, 1954, the UN General Assembly requested that all nations observe World Children’s Day as a day of international amity and understanding between children. World Children’s Day is observed on November 20 globally, despite the fact that Children’s Day is observed on various dates around the world. Children’s Day is marked on many dates around the world, such as December 23 in South Sudan, July 3 in Cuba, and November 14 in India.

The purpose of World Children’s Day is to promote awareness of the children all around the world who have been victims of abuse, exploitation, and discrimination in addition to celebrating children for who they are. The day also served to raise awareness of concerns involving the rights of children. Due to wars, homelessness, or discrimination brought on by distinctions such as disability, minority issues, and religion, many children are forced into labour activities.

About 153 million kids between the ages of 5 and 14 are currently being pushed into child labour and other types of exploitation, such as slavery, prostitution, and pornography. The Prohibition and Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labor were endorsed by the International Labor Organization in 1999.

An initiative for children’s education was spearheaded in September 2012 by then-United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. First and foremost, he sought to achieve by 2015 the aim of enabling every child to attend school. Second, he aimed to ensure that the skill set gained in these schools are strengthened and maintained. Lastly, putting policies into place about education to foster respect, peace, and environmental awareness.

