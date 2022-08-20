CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » Why is World Mosquito Day Celebrated on August 20? History and Significance
Why is World Mosquito Day Celebrated on August 20? History and Significance

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 20, 2022, 07:05 IST

According to the data by WHO, there was an increase of sixty-nine thousand deaths caused by malaria from the year 2019 to 2020. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

World Mosquito Day is observed on August 20 in order to honour Sir Ronald Ross who discovered the link between mosquitoes and the transmission of malaria in the year 1897

WORLD MOSQUITO DAY 2022: Mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya spread more during the monsoons. Even though it is curable and preventable, it threatens the lives of millions across the globe. This year as well, the disease has unleashed havoc on people.

This day is observed on August 20 in order to honour Sir Ronald Ross who discovered the link between mosquitoes and the transmission of malaria in the year 1897. As per his discovery, it is the female mosquitoes that disseminate malaria among humans. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness about the causes of malaria and how it can be prevented.

Since the 1930s, The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has been organising an event every year to pay tribute to the British doctor’s work. In addition to keeping people informed, their initiative raises awareness about the causes, precautions as well as preventions.

The day also highlighted the efforts of healthcare officials and NGOs among others who are fighting the diseases caused by malaria.

According to the data by World Health Organization, there was an increase of sixty-nine thousand deaths caused by malaria from the year 2019 to 2020. Therefore, the estimated number of deaths in the year 2020 was six lakh twenty-seven thousand. Furthermore, the reports revealed that malaria is disproportionately the highest in the WHO African Region. About 95% of malaria cases and 96% of deaths from the disease were from the respective region. Out of the total, 80% of the deaths were of children under 5 years of age.

first published:August 20, 2022, 07:05 IST
last updated:August 20, 2022, 07:05 IST