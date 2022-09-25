Why is World Pharmacist Day Observed on September 25? Theme, History and Significance

WORLD PHARMACIST DAY 2022: Every year on September 25, World Pharmacist Day is observed with an intention of promoting and advocating the role of the pharmacist in improving health. It also serves as a reminder to honour all the health care professionals who offer their services with compassion and understanding. Pharmacists provide people with access to medications and offer advice on how to use them safely.

On World Pharmacist Day, various events are held throughout the globe to raise awareness of the value of medical professionals and to help people realise the critical role that a pharmacist plays in the medical community.

World Pharmacist Day: History

World Pharmacist Day was introduced in 2009 at the World Congress of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Istanbul, Turkey, by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Council. FIP was founded on this date in 1912. This day’s primary objective is to promote pharmacists’ contributions to global health improvement through their work.

World Pharmacist Day: Significance

Pharmacy is a profession that links medical science with chemistry, and as a result, it has a crucial impact on the health care system. Pharmacists are responsible for the development, manufacturing, disposal, safe and efficient use, and management of pharmaceuticals and prescriptions. The world would not have reliable, safe medicines if pharmacists did not have a thorough understanding of drugs, their side effects, mobility, and toxicity. The purpose of World Pharmacists Day is to encourage people all over the world to recognise the value that pharmacists bring to society and to raise awareness of their contribution to global health.

World Pharmacist Day: Theme

This year, the theme is ”Pharmacy united in action for a healthier world“ which aims to strengthen solidarity and showcase pharmacy’s positive impact on health.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here