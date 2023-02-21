Why is World Thinking Day Celebrated on February 22? Theme, History and Significance

WORLD THINKING DAY 2023: The World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) celebrates World Thinking Day on February 22 every year. The day honours sisterhood, camaraderie, and women’s empowerment while attempting to raise fund for the 10 million girl scouts and guides in over 150 nations. World Thinking Day also encourages female scouts to form enduring relationships with one another that emphasizes loyalty and respect.

WORLD THINKING DAY: SIGNIFICANCE

World Thinking Day gives women and girls a larger platform and chance to voice their opinions, debate topics that concern them, and provide solutions on a global scale. Scouts have the chance to mentor and share their sisterhood with other girl scouts through this day.

Young girls have the opportunity to advocate for causes that matter to them and convey their message globally. Raising money for the advancement of young girls all around the world is one of the most significant things that girl scouts and girl guides accomplish.

WORLD THINKING DAY: HISTORY

The necessity for World Thinking Day was raised back in 1926 at the fourth female scout international conference. The conference agreed on dedicating February 22 as Thinking Day. Lord Baden-Powell, who founded the Boy Scouts of America, and his wife Lady Olave Baden-Powell, who served as the organisation’s first global head guide, were both born on February 22.

Six years later, during the 7th World Conference in Bucze, Poland in 1932, delegates highlighted that presents are typically given on birthdays, thus girls may convey their gratitude by giving presents to the International Movement by donating on Thinking Day.

This fundraising component continues to be a significant source of income for WAGGGS today. Thinking Day was renamed World Thinking Day in 1999 by participants from all around the world during the 30th World Conference in Dublin, Ireland.

WORLD THINKING DAY 2023: THEME

‘Our World, Our Peaceful Future’, the theme for World Thinking Day 2023, explores what one can understand from the ecosystem and how we can cooperate with nature to build a more secure and tranquil future for girls worldwide.

