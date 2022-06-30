Why is Your Child Always Scared? Let’s Look At The Potential Reasons

Children are sensitive and they get affected by small things really easily. While parents take this fear normally and console their child, it can be a sign of a bigger problem. While some of the issues seem to be normal, at times it can be linked to trauma, bad experiences and other things which can’t be ignored. Does your child also get scared really fast? If yes, then you must talk to them and understand the reasons. Let’s take a look at some of the common reasons why your kid gets scared.

Genetic

If you or your partner have some underlines phobias or fears, it is most likely to get transferred to your child. Some kids have a sensitive and emotional temperament more than others. More usual than ever kids develop some phobias because of their parents.

Overprotective parent

Have you ever noticed your behaviour while talking to your child? When they start walking, you don’t leave them alone with the fear of falling. In this process, your kids develop sensitivity towards everything, which leads to their fearful behaviour.

Trauma

If you notice something unusual in your child’s behaviour related to particular things, then you should communicate with them about the same. In your absence, they might have had a stressful event with some people or things which made them afraid of that. These traumas, if not dealt with on time, can follow them till their adulthood.

How to deal with child’s fears?

Encourage your children to talk to you. If they avoid the topic, then ask them different questions which are indirect and try to talk about the same. Let them experience everything and don’t provide them overprotective environment. Don’t force your child to confront their fears immediately and get rid of it. Give them enough time. Observe their environment and look at the signs to notice the behaviour change. Address the issues at an earlier stage.

