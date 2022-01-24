Why Makke ki Roti in Winters is More Than Just About Taste

If you ask anyone from north India why they love winters, one of their reasons is surely going to the fact that they get to eat Makki Ki Roti with Sarson ka Saag all season long. The wintertime combo, which originated in the province of Punjab, has won many hearts across the country and the world for its finest ingredients, health advantages and richness.

Sarson ka saag is cooked with mustard greens and a variety of other vegetables, making it a highly nutritious dish. The Makki Ki Roti, on the other hand, enhances the overall taste and flavour of the meal. Makki da atta, which is made from maize kernels, is a gluten-free flour high in nutritional value. Read on to learn more about the various health advantages of the fibre-rich winter favourite, Makki ki Roti.

Packed with nutrients

Corn is a good source of numerous critical nutrients and minerals, including vitamins C, B1 and B9, magnesium, and potassium. Because of its exceptional nutritional profile, most people benefit considerably from having maize as part of a well-balanced diet.

RELATED NEWS Maggi with Makki ki Roti? Bizarre Food Combination during Lockdown Makes Netizens Cringe

Improve eye health

Several studies have revealed that specific antioxidants can improve eye health and lower the incidence of macular deterioration and cataracts. High quantities of Lutein and Zeaxanthin, both antioxidants present in maize, can assist the body’s ability to fight eye problems and degradation in old age.

Lowers cholesterol

Makki ki roti aids in the removal of harmful cholesterol from the walls of the heart’s arteries. It promotes heart health by reducing the chances of hypertension and heart attacks.

Low to medium Glycemic Rank

The Glycemic Index measures how quickly a particular item raises blood sugar and insulin levels in the body. Foods with a high Glycemic Index score raise the risk of health disorders such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and sometimes even cancer, to name a few.

Maize flour has a low to medium ranking (depending on the breed), making it a better method to ingest carbohydrates.

(Disclaimer: The information and facts given in this article are based on general assumptions. News18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.