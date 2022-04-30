Why May 1 is Celebrated as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day? History and Significance

May 1 is globally known as International Labour Day. But for the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the day holds historical importance and is celebrated as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day. The day is celebrated with enthusiasm as the foundation of the two states can be traced back to this day, 62 years ago.

The day is celebrated in the two states with multiple parades, events, and ceremonies across the two states. In Maharashtra, the main function is organised at Shivaji Park in Dadar. And in Gujarat, the main event is held at the Sabarmati Waterfalls. The events highlight the culture and the traditions of the two states. In Maharashtra, the day is declared a public holiday.

Origins of Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day

After the Indian Constitution came into effect, the country was divided into states on the basis of linguistic boundaries. Under the State Recognition Act, 1956, Bombay was given recognition as a state. At the time of formation, Bombay had people speaking languages such as Marathi, Gujarati, Konkani, and Kutchi.

This amalgamation of various vernaculars into one state resulted in commotion and distress. The sanctity of the state was being jolted time and again due to these linguistic differences. Movements erupted demanding the separation of states with one containing people speaking Gujarati and Kutchi and one containing those speaking Marathi and Konkani. The Samyukta Maharashtra Movement and the Mahagujarat movement became the face of these demands.

Seeing the momentum of the protests simmering in various corners of the state, the government of India decided to chart out the Bombay Reorganisation Act. After being passed in the Parliament, the state of Bombay got divided into Maharashtra and Gujarat. The legislation got the green light on May 1, 1960, and since then, the day is celebrated as Maharashtra and Gujarat Day in the two states separately.

