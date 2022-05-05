Why May 5 is Observed as National Cartoonist Day? History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes

NATIONAL CARTOONIST DAY: If the morning papers are less about the news and more about the comic strip for you, then National Cartoonists Day is one thing that will draw your attention. Every year, May 5 is observed as National Cartoonist Day. This day is marked in remembrance of the first comic strip featured in a newspaper. We also acknowledge the incredible work done by all cartoonists, past and present, as well as their amazing creations on this day.

From taking a dig at any political event, and portraying the evils of society to congratulate people for their achievements, cartoons or caricatures have been one such incredible way to say it all.

History of National Cartoonist Day? Why May 5 is considered as National Cartoonist Day?

The Sunday Morning paper in New York held a small surprise for its readers. On May 5, 1895, the New York World carried a single-strip, full-color drawing of a big-eared, barefoot little boy and it had a mischievous grin. Created by American comic strip writer and artist Richard Outcault, the comic strip was called ‘Hogan’s Alley,’ and later, it was renamed as ‘The Yellow Kid.’

This became the very first commercially successful cartoon - which went on to appear on postcards, billboards, cigarette packs, and other advertisements.

The Yellow Kid series concluded in 1898, and by that time - cartoons were a popular newspaper feature. Hence, with time, the demand for talented cartoonists and illustrators also increased.

When was the National Cartoonist Society formed?

A group of cartoonists, namely Gus Edson, Otto Soglow, Clarence D. Russell, Bob Dunn, and others, in 1943, used to hold small cartoon shows in hospitals to entertain the troops, during the Second World War. Considering the positive response, the group expanded and performed across hospitals and various military bases.

Watching the show at one of the military bases, Clarence D. Russell suggested the group form a club to keep continuing the same, even after World War II ended. This is how the National Cartoonists Society (N.C.S.) was born in 1946.

Quotes by cartoonists

Yesterday’s the past, tomorrow’s the future, but today is a gift. That’s why it’s called the present: Bil Keane

People try to look for deep meanings in my work. I want to say, ‘They’re just cartoons, folks. You laugh or you don’t.’ Gee, I sound shallow. But I don’t react to current events or other stimuli. I don’t read or watch TV to get ideas. My work is basically sitting down at the drawing table and getting silly: Gary Larson

As a cartoonist, I’m a caricaturist. First, you find out what somebody really looks like, and then you find out what they ‘really’ look like: Frank Miller

Cartooning is preaching. And I think we have a right to do some preaching. I hate shallow humor. I hate shallow religious humor, I hate shallow sports humor, I hate shallowness of any kind: Charles M. Schulz

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.