Why Men are More Prone to Heart Diseases; Here Are the Measures They Should Take

Heart diseases are among the rising health issues in people across the world. From the changed lifestyle to eating habits, many factors are said to be contributing to this. Studies and research have also suggested that men are at a higher risk of developing a heart disease than women.

Not just old but younger men too are found to be falling prey to heart diseases such as heart attack. Experts say that just being a man directly outs you at a greater risk of developing heart disease. When compared to women, men are more prone to forms of stress and anger. This can result in in an increase in the level of blood pressure and stress hormones and in turn a rise in the risk for heart disease.

The signs of heart attack also vary differ in men and women. Men usually experience chest pain, shortness of breath, and tingling in the arms, neck or back. Women, meanwhile, tend to complain of nausea, dizziness, heartburn, fatigue, and cold sweat

Hence, it becomes crucial for one to maintain his heart health through adequate measures and reduce the risk for heart disease as much as possible.

Below are certain steps that men can take to maintain a healthy heart.

Exercise

Doctors advise that simple physical activities like jogging, walking, cycling or running can make a significant difference. Try to include some form of exercise in your routine that will improve your heart health.

Nutrition

Diet too is essential in maintain good heart health. Consider including more vegetable, fruits and legume sin your diet. These are rich in dietary fiber and antioxidant while low in calorie that helps keep the blood pressure in chceck.

Fat consumption

While fats are essential for many body functions, not all fats are that beneficial for hear health. One should limit the consumption of saturated fat that has a negative impact on heart. These are usually found in foods like red meat and butter.

Stress management

Poor stress management always takes a toll on your heart health. Try controlling your stress levels through measures like prioritizing good sleep, meditation, relaxing techniques, and physical activites.

Quit certain habits

Smoking is known to be injurious to health but it can also impact your heart health directly. It affects the supply of oxygen to the heart and increases risk of blood clots. Excessive consumption of alcohol too has been associated with an heart failure, high blood pressure and stroke.

