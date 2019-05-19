Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

Why Muscle Wannabes Ignore Steroid Abuse Risks

The findings showed that men using anabolic steroids to improve strength and physical performance are often aware of the side effects but choose to continue taking them.

IANS

Updated:May 19, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Why Muscle Wannabes Ignore Steroid Abuse Risks
(Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
In pursuit of the body beautiful, most muscle wannabes continue to abuse steroids despite knowing that they have serious, life-limiting and potentially lethal side effects, say researchers.

The findings showed that men using anabolic steroids (synthetic variations of testosterone) to improve strength and physical performance are often aware of the side effects but choose to continue taking them.

This raises serious concerns not only for their own health but that of future generations since side effects are known to damage sperm as well as increase the risk of sexual dysfunction, heart disease and liver damage.

"These findings were surprising, not only was the prevalence of steroid abuse high, but knowledge of the damaging side effects was also high, yet this does not stop them taking them," said Dr Mykola Lykhonosov from Pavlov First Saint Petersburg State Medical University in Russia.

For the study, Dr Lykhonosov and colleagues conducted an anonymous survey of men who regularly attend the gym, to assess their knowledge of, use of an attitude towards the health risks of anabolic steroids.

Of 550 respondents, 30.4 per cent said they used steroids, 74.3 per cent of users were aged 22-35 years old and 70.2 per cent of users said they were aware of the side effects.

In addition, 54.8 per cent of all respondents indicated that they would like to receive more expert information on steroids and their side effects.

"We need to tackle this growing public health problem, increasing awareness through the promotion of stories from former users, on how steroid abuse has negatively impacted on their health and lives, could be a good strong message to discourage abuse," said Dr Lykhonosov.

Anabolic steroids such as testosterone are performance-enhancing hormones that increase muscle mass and boost athletic ability, which has led to their misuse and abuse by some, and men in particular.

The findings were set to be presented at the European Society of Endocrinology annual meeting "ECE 2019" in Lyon, France.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram