Why Pomegranate Is Great For You

Consumption of pomegranates is extremely beneficial to one’s health. Although the fruit can be consumed at any time of year, eating pomegranates or drinking pomegranate juice during the winter protects the body from a variety of diseases. Pomegranates contain a host of nutrients that are beneficial for health.

Pomegranate juice not only gives an energy boost to the body but also keeps it warm from the inside during the winter season. It is rich in fibre, vitamin K, vitamin c, vitamin b, iron, potassium, zinc, and omega-6 fatty acids.

Pomegranate juice addresses the deficiency of iron in the body, augmenting the blood formation process. If a person suffers from anaemia, he should drink pomegranate juice every day for a month, as this will restore energy by eliminating fatigue.

Pomegranate juice should also be consumed daily by individuals who suffer from high blood pressure, especially during winter.

The fruit is rich in vitamin C, which is good for the skin. Pomegranate juice can make your skin glow if you drink it on a daily basis. The juice cleanses the blood, resulting in the prevention of pimples and wrinkles on the face.

It is beneficial for patients with arthritis, as it helps ease joint pain. Pomegranate juice helps to strengthen your digestive system and prevent stomach-related diseases.

Pomegranate juice boasts higher antioxidant levels as compared to most other fruit juices. It contains three times the level of antioxidants found in red wine and green tea. The antioxidants aid in the removal of free radicals, the protection of cells from damage, and reducing inflammation.

Besides reducing inflammation, the fruit also helps in the prevention of oxidative stress and damage. Several studies have found pomegranates to possess antibacterial and antiviral properties.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

