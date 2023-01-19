Why Post-Infection Cough And Cold Last For A Long Time; Experts Decode

January is the month of harsh winters and cold winds in most parts of India. Temperatures are dropping to single digits, and even below zero at times. Under such circumstances, viral fever, cold and cough are pretty common. People around us always seem to have runny noses or sore throats. Having an infection is common during winter, but people often complain that these symptoms last several days after recovery. A doctor, in her Instagram video, sheds light on what is post-viral cough and nasal drip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Chhaya Shah (@paediatric_bumps_and_bruises)

The clip has been captioned, “Why does a post-viral cough last for long?” The doctor explained the reasons behind the same in this video. She explained that the symptoms of cough and cold can stay as long as 18 days after the infection is cured. The post-infection cough and cold do not require any antibiotics to be cured and they go away automatically.

She further explained that there are two reasons for post-viral cough and cold. Let’s take a look at them:

When you are infected by a virus, the nerves of the airway (also known as the bronchial tree) as well as your immune system become sensitised by the initial infection. This sensitivity can take time to vanish. But until the sensitivity lasts, even a minor irritant such as a dust particle or a pollutant can trigger the immune response or the nerves of our airway, causing cough.

The mucus production of the nose is also due to the initial response to an infection to clear off the virus. This mucus can also take time in winding down. When you relax in a reclined position, this nasal drip irritates your airway and again sets off a cough.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here