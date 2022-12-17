Why Prebiotics Are Just As Important As Probiotics For Gut Health? Find Out

You have heard of probiotics or healthy bacteria and the essential purpose they serve. Apart from probiotics, which are found in certain food substances, your body needs prebiotics too. Prebiotics are usually fibres or complex carbohydrates that the human body does not digest. They are plant fibres that, because the body does not digest them, go to the lower digestive tract and serve as a food supply for the beneficial bacteria in the gut. Prebiotics are found in many vegetables, fruits, and legumes.

Inulin, fructooligosaccharides (FOS), and galactooligosaccharides (GOS) are well-known prebiotics. According to the National Library Of Medicine, incorporating prebiotics into your daily diet helps promote beneficial bacteria in the stomach, strengthens the immune system, and keeps the digestive system healthy. Here is a list of the health benefits of prebiotics:

Can ease constipation

If you suffer from constipation, prebiotics may be able to help. According to ISAPP, they can help regulate bowel movements and alleviate constipation symptoms. Bloating and gas are recognised side effects of prebiotics, so if you are prone to these symptoms, start slowly.

Supports gut health

Prebiotics can help maintain the health of your stomach and digestive system. They can improve your gut health by raising good bacteria that fight pathogens in your intestines and aid with constipation. It also helps reduce inflammation, which is linked to an increased risk of disease.

Regulates blood sugar

Studies have linked ingesting prebiotics with reduced fasting blood sugar levels and HbA1c. For people with diabetes, controlling blood sugar levels can help manage the symptoms of the disease.

Boosts immune function

Prebiotics promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the body. Healthy bacteria, and the presence of a healthy microbiome, have been shown to improve the immunological functioning of the body. Friendly microflora in the gut contributes substantially to the barrier that prevents pathogenic bacteria from plaguing the gastrointestinal tract. Oats, berries, bananas, garlic, onions, leeks, and asparagus are rich in prebiotic fibre.

