Whenever we suffer from any illness or infection, we think of taking medication. But medical science says that medicines should not be taken unnecessarily. Most medicines are prohibited to be taken without a doctor’s permission, but most of us take medicines without even consulting a health expert. Among these medicines, paracetamol is widely used. Paracetamol is an antipyretic drug that is commonly used in every household, as an ingredient to get relief from cold and flu infections and is also mostly used on its own or is directly taken after it is bought from the local chemist shop.

If someone is suffering from mild fever or headache, they consume paracetamol tablets without consulting a doctor. However, paracetamol is not at all required for mild fever. The result of this is that the natural process of the body’s immune system is affected and when this medicine is actually needed, it does not have the required effects on the body.

Some studies and research revealed that paracetamol functions by blocking the chemical messengers in the brain that let us regulate our body temperature. Paracetamol inhibits the production of prostaglandins which are made by the body itself to deal with illness, infections and injuries.

According to a report published in Daily Mail, scientists have warned that the use of paracetamol during pregnancy can hinder the development of the foetus and this may create many types of disorders. Several studies have linked the side effects of paracetamol to cause hyperactivity disorder, autism, attention deficit disorder, trouble while speaking and a decrease in IQ level.

Side effects of taking paracetamol during pregnancy:

Researchers from Denmark have revealed that taking paracetamol during pregnancy can stop the development of the foetus. Looking at the side effects of paracetamol, the researchers cautioned expected mothers to use paracetamol only by the doctors’ advice in special circumstances. Consuming paracetamol during pregnancy can cause neurological disorders in children.

This study was conducted by the University of Copenhagen, under the leadership of Dr Kevin Christensen, who researched the effects of the use of paracetamol on humans and animals. It was found that the use of paracetamol during pregnancy affects the mental ability of the children and affects their ability to learn.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

