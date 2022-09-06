Why Proper Sleeping Habit is Critical To Controlling Bad Cholesterol

If you like to watch movies or web series till late at night on your mobile phone or laptop, let us tell you that this can be a very dangerous habit for your health. It is very much necessary that you get an ample amount of sleep.

If you do not get enough sleep, it can lead to several dangerous diseases. One of these diseases is the problem of high cholesterol. And it can further lead to other serious diseases related to the heart, kidney, and brain.

According to a report in Medical News Today, our sleeping pattern controls the level of cholesterol in our bodies. It has been found in several studies that in general, adults should get 7 to 8 hours of sleep daily. Although it may differ according to your age.

How bad cholesterol increases:

The research shows that if one does not get proper sleep, it affects one’s health. Apart from that it also leads to an increase in bad cholesterol ie. LDL (Low-density lipoprotein) in your body.

HDL is low:

The research also revealed that people, who did not sleep well at night or slept less consistently, had low HDL (High-density lipoprotein), which manages the growth of healthy cells in our body and also takes the excess cholesterol back to the liver. But due to the lack of sleep, there is a deficiency of HCL in our body, which can further lead to an increase in cholesterol and many diseases.

So along with taking proper care of your sleep routine, keep a check on your diet. Diet is considered another important factor to keep your body healthy. So you should immediately stop consuming trans fat, saturated fat, food without fibre, smoking, and drinking in your daily routine as it causes the risk of high cholesterol.

Instead, start doing exercise and workouts, and eat healthy foods.

