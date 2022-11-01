Why Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka and Other States Observe November 1 as Formation Day

Bringing together India, a country with 28 states and 8 union territories, wasn’t an easy task. Even after its independence, India has gone through a lot of alterations and political amendments to date. India has a vast political history, but November 1 holds significance and is known as Formation day.

During independence, India was divided into 565 princely states and these indigenous princely states believed in independent governance, which led to the establishment of the States Reorganisation Commission in 1953.

On November 1, 1956, various Indian states, including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were formed while Delhi, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Islands, Puducherry and Chandigarh were announced as Union Territories.

Here are the chronicles of the formation of these Indian states:

Karnataka

All the Kannada-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the state of Karnataka in 1956. The day has been listed as Kannada Rajyotsava Day as a government holiday in the state.

Andhra Pradesh

The state was formed after it was separated from Madras Presidency following a series of agitations and sacrifices. The non-Telugu-speaking parts of Hyderabad state were merged with Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu

The state was formed after a part of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala were separated from Madras’s Presidency. The death of Tamil scholar K Sankaralingana after a 75-day indefinite fast in October 1956 pushed the then administration to introduce the Linguistic Reorganisation of States in 1956 bill and passed by Assembly. However, last year Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that Tamil Nadu day will be observed on July 18.

Kerala

Kerala was formed by merging the three independent provinces of Malabar, Cochin and Travancore. The day is observed as Kerala Piravi.

Haryana and Punjab

A decade later, on November 1, 1966, Haryana and Punjab were created by splitting the province of East Punjab on a linguistic basis.

Chhattisgarh

As a part of the Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the southeastern portion of the state was divided into a new state Chhattisgarh on November 1, 2000.

