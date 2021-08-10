Why Ratjaga is Celebrated Before Hariyali Teej

Worship and celebrations in the month of Shravana have a lot of significance. This month is full of festivities but Sawan Somwar, Sawan Amavasya, Hariyali Teej, Naaj Panchami and Raskshabandhan are the most important ones. Married women wait for the Hariyali Teej in this month and it is also called Sharavani Teej because it falls in the month of Shravana. This year Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 11 which is a Wednesday. The celebration of teej is very special for married women as they observe a fast on this day.

They worship goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva on this auspicious day and pray for their husband’s long, and and healthy life. On this day women play on swings and put mehendi on their hands. One special ceremony is celebrated an evening before the festival and is known as Ratjaga. It is a kind of jagrata in which women sing folk songs and bhajans throughout the night.

As per Hindu panchang, the Ratjaga ceremony is celebrated on dviteeya tithi of Shravana Shukla Paksh while Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the next day, which is tritiya tithi. There are some rituals observed by women on this day, let’s have a look at some of them.

Lighting an earthen lamp under a peepal tree in the evening is a common practice on Hariyali Teej . You can light a diya in front of a Lord Shiva idol too. Provide food to the needy.

Wearing green bangles and green clothes is considered auspicious. Light a diya in front of Lord Shani in the evening and repeat Shani mantra 108 times. Giving away black clothes on this day brings prosperity.

