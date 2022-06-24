Why Rice is Such An Important Cereal In India

Rice is unique since it is consumed in some form or another by one in three people worldwide. You might be surprised to know that the majority of Indian folk songs about farming in all languages are about planting and harvesting rice. This is because of the association of paddy with a 12-month diet.

These songs about rice farming include, “Chala Sakhi ropi aai khetvan mein paddy, barsi Jai pani re hari.” India has historically been an agricultural nation, hence there has been a sociological discussion of folk songs that convey the joy and grief of the agricultural culture.

According to one worldview, rice farming began in India. In the past 20 years, archaeological evidence of paddy cultivation in India has been discovered in the Lahuradewa area of the Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, claims JN Pal, a well-known archaeologist in the nation and professor affiliated with the Department of Ancient History of Allahabad University.

It was grown in Jhusi at around 9000 BC and Lahuradewa around 8000 BC, according to an analysis of the archaeological relics discovered during the dig.

Rice also has importance for religious purposes. Rice is called “Akshat” in Hindu religious tradition. In the Vedas and Puranas, rice has been considered special in religious events in India. Rice plays its role in worship and Havan events.

Rice pudding also has its own importance in auspicious works.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.