Why Seasonal Fruits Are Beneficial During Rainy Season

While rains bring relief from the soaring heat and humid weather, they also bring along some monsoon diseases, which include malaria, typhoid and viral fever, to name a few. To protect yourself from falling prey to these diseases, you should take extra care of the hygiene in your surroundings and focus on your eating habits. You can stay healthy and fit during this season by consuming nutritious food, especially fruits. During monsoons, you must also take extra care of your skin. It is advised that one should include several seasonal fruits in their diet in the rainy season.

According to Dr Varun Chaudhary (MD, Medicine), special care for food and water is needed to stay healthy during monsoons. One should drink clean water and should also maintain cleanliness around them and their food. Due to germs and viruses, you can be a victim of hepatitis A, hepatitis E, diarrhoea as well as typhoid. Apart from this, frequent soaking can also cause problems like cold and cough. Therefore, there should be a lot of focus on one’s health in this season.

In the rainy season, water can easily get contaminated, and drinking it can cause stomach problems. To avoid this, you should always drink clean and filtered water. Apart from this, foods rich in fibre, vitamins and other nutrients should be included in your diet.

According to experts, eating seasonal fruits can strengthen the body’s immune system. Some of these fruits include pomegranates, litchis, pears, jamuns, and cherries, among others. All these fruits contain an adequate amount of nutrients. Dehydration can also be avoided by consuming some of the seasonal fruits in monsoons.

In order to keep the skin even and healthy in the summer and rainy seasons, you should drink at least 3 litres of water every day. Eat fruits or drink juices that are rich in Vitamin E. Moisturizers should also be used to prevent the skin from drying out during monsoons.

