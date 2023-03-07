Several self-injury behaviours, like “cutting” and other such behaviours, including deliberately causing physical damage to oneself, are known as self-harm. These behaviours can include skin carving, self-medicating, extreme scratching, burning oneself, punching, or hitting walls to induce pain. If you or someone you know is involved in causing self-injury this might be a sign of intense emotional distress. The first step in educating yourself towards self-injury awareness is knowing why some people harm themselves and how to help them. Read on to find out more:

Why Some People Harm Themselves

The Mental Health Foundation, UK explained what is known as the Self-harm cycle. It explained that self-harm usually begins as a way to relieve the build-up pressure from distressing thoughts and feelings. This might temporarily relieve the emotional pain the individual is going through. This is referred to as temporary relief because the underlying reasons have not been resolved. Following this, feelings of guilt and shame might follow. This is what makes people continue the cycle of self-harm. Since injuring themselves can give people some temporary relief at the start, this may become a person’s normal way of dealing with every time they come across a difficulty in their life.

Since people have different things that cause stress and worry them, some people may find these difficulties overwhelming. Especially when they do not have a reliable source to let out this build-up pressure and the pressure builds up and becomes unbearable, some people can use their bodies as a way to express the thoughts and feelings they can’t say aloud. Someone’s reasons for self-harm, especially among young people, include:

difficulties at home arguments or problems with friends school pressure bullying, including cyberbullying depression anxiety low self-esteem transitions and changes, such as changing schools alcohol and drug use.

How To Help People Who Self Harm?

If you or someone you know is going through a cycle of self-harm, it is important to reach out to a professional who can help. There are several free helpline numbers dedicated to self-harm and suicide prevention that can be reached.

In case you can also make sure you are helping the individual feel supported by keeping the following things in mind:

Recognize the risk patterns. This includes social isolation, mental illnesses like depression, life stressors, etc. Take a non-judgmental approach when hearing them out. Make sure the person knows that you are there for them. Do not sympathize with the person. Instead, show them empathy and understanding about self-harm. Let them know about the professional help that is available. Try to uplift them by letting them know of their strengths. Make sure you have honest and open communication with them.

While extending support to someone who self-harms is not wrong, it is important to make sure you set your boundaries too. This is because helping someone through self-harm behaviour can be a long journey with many ups and downs. Taking care of yourself is crucial if you want to stay involved for longer and to make sure that it does not ultimately impact your mental health.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here