If you are a couch potato and often find yourself seated at a desk working or playing, or driving a car, then you’re living a sedentary lifestyle. It refers to a daily routine without the involvement of many physical moments or exercise. What contributes to the problem is the convenience provided by modern technology and the neglect of health. Extended periods of inactivity are likely to decrease the body’s metabolism and also impair its ability to control blood pressure and sugar level. On World Cancer Day 2023, here’s taking a look at why experts believe a sedentary lifestyle has become a new carcinogen and what can be done to fix it.

What do studies say about a sedentary lifestyle?

A report by Medical News Today claims that only 21 per cent of adults meet up the healthy physical activity guideline in modern times. Out of which only 5 per cent of adults tend to perform 30 minutes of physical activity every day. According to WHO, it is estimated that between 60-85% of people in the world lead sedentary lifestyles, thereby making it one of the serious public health crises.

Another study published in the American College of Sports and Medicine Journal found the negative impact of a sedentary lifestyle on the mental well-being of people. About 10,381 people volunteered during the research showed lack of physical activity makes one prone to developing a mental health disorder. Multiple types of research are underway to find a link between the increased risk of depression and sedentary behaviour.

What are the risks?

An inactive lifestyle makes one prone to develop a series of health problems including:

Obesity

Type 2 diabetes

Some types of cancer

cardiovascular disease

early death

High blood pressure, cholesterol

Stroke

What can be done to fix it?

The only way to fix the problem is to increase physical activity in your day-to-day life. This can be done with minor changes and simple choices such as standing during a bus ride, taking a walk while talking on a phone call, or going for a 30-minute walk in the morning. In addition to this, people can also participate in community marathons or various other health activities. If you need to be socially secluded, try gardening, cooking, or household chores.

