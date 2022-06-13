Why There Are Empty Shells, Space in Medicine Strips

Everyone needs medicine at some point in their life. While it is not recommended to use drugs for every little headache, some serious problems require our body some help.

If you look at a drug strip, you may notice two things — there is space between each tablet and sometimes there are empty shells too. This is not a mistake, and there are very specific reasons for it.

Medicines are usually manufactured on a large scale, which is why they are transported all around the world from their manufacturing point. This import-export of medicines can be hectic and even endanger the medicine’s integrity.

To protect the medicine from high pressure and to keep them safe from wear and tear, empty shells are used. In case there is high-pressure or rough handling of these products, the damage falls on the empty shells and not the medicine itself.

Space between tablets:

If in case people don’t need a whole strip and only some tablets, pharmacies cut the tablets that the customer needs. This helps both the pharmacy and the customer, which explains the empty space between tablets.

Empty spaces also help medicine not to get mixed up with each other. This can cause oxidisation, which will inevitably ruin the drugs. Empty spaces can also help provide additional info about the medicine such as expiry dates, chemical composition, side effects and such.

