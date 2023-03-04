Why Walking Is The Most Underrated Exercise, Explains Fitness Expert Aanchal Chugh

These days we try out so many different exercises in order to stay healthy. But we often neglect one simple exercise we learned as a child - Walking. Walking daily has numerous benefits, but in the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, we tend to forget to take a few steps. Even while visiting a nearby grocery store, we prefer to take our bikes or scooters or sometimes just order online. Given the multiple amenities in our lives, movement is quite restricted and we are also just too lazy to walk a bit extra. If you have been trying to avoid walking and have underestimated the potential of this exercise then fitness trainer Aanchal Chugh is here to tell us about the benefits of walking.

According to the trainer, walking is the “most underrated exercise of all time" and has several health benefits.

In her recent Instagram post, she lists down the innumerable mental and physical advantages of walking.

1) Aanchal Chugh says that walking can help keep you calm, So, if you have been feeling restless or anxious lately, then go out and just take a walk.

2) When you walk, you are basically engaging in physical activity. Doing this on a regular basis can make you more active and overall healthier.

3) If you are struggling to lose some extra kilos then walking can help you burn some more calories, which may accelerate your weight loss.

4) According to the fitness trainer, walking is also effective in keeping the insulin level low in the body.

5) As you make walking a part of your daily routine, your leg muscles are likely to get stronger.

The trainer suggests that whenever we get the time, we should walk for at least 10 to 20 minutes in a park or any nearby place and not always depend on a vehicle.

Aanchal Chugh says that ideally, one should cover 10 thousand steps daily. But, she adds, if you are working out for an hour daily, then seven thousand steps would be enough for you.

The trainer also shares that walking daily is beneficial for those who face joint pain problems or are suffering from arthritis. “Walking is good for every age," states Aanchal. She insists that we should encourage our parents to walk daily in order to maintain an active lifestyle.

She stresses that while walking helps us burn those extra calories, we still have to remain on a calorie-deficient diet to lose weight.

