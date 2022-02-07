Why we Must Take Care of Our Liver's Health and Bring These Changes to Our Lifestyle

The liver is one of the most important organs in our body. It not only cleanses but also detoxifies the body. A malfunctioning liver may make the body vulnerable to dangerous health conditions. Repeated deterioration of the digestive system is a sign of a weak liver.

According to liverfoundation.org, the best way to avoid liver diseases is to bring some healthy changes to our daily routine.

Ways to keep liver healthy

Healthy Weight – Excess weight gain is harmful to our liver. This can lead to the problem of fatty liver, which can later turn into non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Meanwhile, it is very important to keep your weight under control.

Balance Diet – To keep your liver healthy, it is necessary to take a balanced diet. Avoid eating high-calorie meat, saturated fat, refined carbohydrates, and sugar. Along with this, raw or undercooked shellfish should be avoided. Add foods rich in fibre, low-fat dairy products to your daily diet.

Exercise – To keep the liver healthy, we must exercise daily. By doing regular exercise, liver fat starts decreasing, which also maintains liver health.

Toxins – Toxins damage the cells of your liver, so if you smoke, it is advisable to quit it immediately.

Personal Hygiene Items – Do not allow others to use your hygiene items like razors, toothbrushes, and nail clippers. This can be harmful to your liver health.

Wash Your Hands - We have always been taught to wash our hands by our elders. To keep a healthy liver, it is also important that after using the bathroom, wash hands immediately with soap and warm water. Wash hands thoroughly even before eating or preparing food.

