Why, What and How: Everything You Wanted to Know About Diabetes and COVID-19

Several studies have suggested that people with co-morbidities like older age, diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular and respiratory disease are more prone to the Covid-19 virus. Those having Type 2 diabetes were more likely to have severe Covid-19 illness. People with uncontrolled diabetes have a higher number of ACE2 receptors and hence, they possess a higher number of potential points of virus entry. Some initial experiments also suggested that high blood sugar levels speed up the virus’ ability to make copies of itself in some cells. Therefore, diabetic patients should take extra care of themselves.

Here’s everything you need to know about Covid-19 and diabetes:

Are the risks different for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes?

People of any age with certain underlying medical conditions, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes, are at higher risk of COVID-19 transmission. Diabetic patients are likely to have worse outcomes if they contract COVID-19 than healthy people.

Do I need to worry about DKA (diabetic ketoacidosis) if I get contracted with Covid-19?

During a viral infection, people with diabetes do face an increased risk of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). It is commonly experienced by people with type 1 diabetes and can make it challenging for them to manage their fluid intake and electrolyte levels.

Are people with diabetes likely to face more severe complications if they contract COVID-19?

Yes, diabetic people are more likely to have worse complications if they get Covid positive. Also, those having diabetes as well as heart problems are at higher risk of getting those serious complications from COVID-19.

Should I continue taking medications for diabetes even after getting Covid positive?

Yes, make sure that you take all your medications regularly even if you are mildly symptomatic. Continue with your blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease medications, and keep in touch with your doctor.

I’m a diabetic person. What extra care do I need to take after getting Covid positive?

Keep a track of your glucose reading, ketone reading, and fluid consumption. While taking medical prescriptions, be clear on your symptoms. Take small frequent meals and adequate fluids.

(Source: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html)

