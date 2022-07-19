Why You Can't Ever Afford to Over Discipline Your Children

We all know that one can achieve perfection by walking on the path of discipline. Generally, love and affection are very essential for the special care of children. To make children better human beings, some strictness is also needed. However, sometimes parents try to keep their kids under excessive discipline, and there’s a big problem there.

You must have often heard that anything over the limit is not good. Even when it comes to discipline, nothing changes. Of course, discipline is very important in the life of children, but keeping kids in too much discipline can be equally harmful. Let us tell you about some side effects of applying more discipline to children.

Children will become timid: Imposing excessive discipline on children can make them timid. Children feel scared most of the time. Due to excessive discipline, children start becoming weak and always try to run away from difficulties.

Low Confidence: Keeping children under excessive discipline makes their self-confidence go down. Due to this, kids start underestimating themselves. They feel low in confidence. The lack of confidence in the children can affect their success in the future.

Children’s morale takes a hit: Showing more discipline to the children also lowers their morale. Due to this children are not able to do any work with proper confidence. On the other hand, due to low morale, they are not able to become courageous.

Hesitate to share: By imposing more discipline on the kid, they start to fear, and due to this they are not able to share things openly with their parents. Even if they make a mistake, they start to hide it by lying and then admitting it in front of their parents. As they feel parents will scold or punish them as they lose their comfort zone with their parents.

Distance from society: Falling confidence and fear due to discipline can make them distant from social life. Due to this, kids feel uncomfortable while meeting new people and also avoid talking openly and putting forward their points of view to others. They do not feel comfortable making friends and are also not able to mix with anyone soon.

