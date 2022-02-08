Why You Must Avoid Sleeping With Socks On

Everyone loves snuggling in their bed with warm and cosy feet. Many believe that falling asleep with your socks on will keep you warm at night. However, wearing socks overnight might disrupt your sleeping pattern and influence your heart rate. Furthermore, wearing tight socks causes rashes and infections.

Here’s why you must avoid wearing socks at night:

Getting too warm

Overheating is one of the disadvantages of napping with socks on. It is likely to happen if you wear thick socks. When you wear unbreathable or thick socks, the air trapped between the materials doesn’t let the heat pass, causing your feet to overheat.

No dirty socks, please

It is important to remember to wear clean socks before going to bed. Socks that are dirty may increase the risk of infection. Pick socks made of textiles that do not retain moisture, as this can lead to bacterial or fungal growth and unhygienic conditions. Natural textiles, such as cotton, are preferable to synthetic fabrics in general.

Blood circulation

Though wearing socks in bed might help with circulation, it can also have the opposite effect. If the socks you choose are excessively tight, blood flow may be restricted. Select bed socks or a size larger than what you would ordinarily wear during the day.

Other methods for keeping your feet warm include:

Hot oil may be used to massage your feet.

You may slide into your blanket after washing your feet with warm water.

You can also use a heating water pad and remove it after your feet are comfortable enough.

Wear a warm pair of socks for at least an hour before heading to bed and take them off just before bedtime

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.