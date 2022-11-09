Why You Must Consume Peanuts Everyday

Do you have a habit of forgetting things? Say no more. Time for you to improve your thinking, reasoning, and memory as well as keep age-related mental disorders at bay. Wondering how? Start eating about 10 grams of nuts regularly. The best part is that they are cheaper as compared to almonds. The special elements like mono-unsaturated fatty acids found in nuts prevent bad cholesterol. Additionally, peanuts also decrease the risks of heart disease. Not only are they super energizing but also abundantly rich in protein.

A study was conducted on 4822 Chinese adults by the University of South Australia. According to Ming Li, lead researcher at the latter university, “By eating more than 10 grams (or two teaspoons) of nuts per day older people could improve their cognitive function by up to 60 per cent- compared to those not eating nuts.” He further added that it effectively wards off the two-year cognition decline that they would normally experience.

The resveratrol (antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties) present in peanuts shields the arteries of one’s heart from inflammation, thereby protecting the heart from diseases. Eating peanuts during breakfast will make you feel full all day long.

Furthermore, this will help you manage your weight. Although, everything is good when eaten to a limit. Therefore, you should make sure not to overeat it.

Eating peanuts more than necessary can have adverse effects and lead to weight gain or increase the risk of allergies. This happens because nuts also possess amino acids called tryptophan. So, make sure you eat it in a balanced amount.

Tryptophan also helps keep your mood positive and depression away. The amount of oil present in it is sufficient enough to improve your hair growth. To enjoy the benefits of peanuts to the fullest, make sure that you eat them with salad.

