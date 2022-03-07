Why You Must Eat Strawberries During Pregnancy

The daily diet of a pregnant woman should be loaded with fresh fruits, green vegetables, cereals, milk, dairy products, eggs, seeds, pulses, and legumes, experts say.

Sometimes, it’s difficult for many to decide what to consume and what not. However, you can consume all kinds of fruits, including strawberries, during pregnancy. Strawberries can benefit a woman in several ways during her pregnancy.

Nutrients in Strawberries:

Strawberries contain so many nutrients such as vitamin C, fibre, potassium, iron, antioxidants, folic acid, that essential for a pregnant woman.

Benefits of eating strawberries during pregnancy:

According to a report published in Eatritemama, strawberries are rich in vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system. Eating 1 cup of strawberries daily provides 84 mg of vitamin C.

Vitamin C is essential for the formation of collagen. Collagen is a type of structural protein, which develops the bones, cartilage, and skin of the baby. Vitamin C is an antioxidant, which protects the body from inflammation.

Advertisement

With strong immunity, you can stay away from several infections and diseases during your pregnancy. You can also include strawberries in your diet by making its juice, smoothie or fruit salad.

Strawberries are low in calories. One cup of strawberry contains 50 calories.

It also has a high amount of fibre. A cup of strawberries contains 3 grams of fibre. So, the consumption of strawberries won’t lead to stomach-related problems during pregnancy. The digestive system remains in good shape.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.