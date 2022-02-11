Why You Must Know Benefits of Onion Peel Before You Throw it Away Next Time

In almost all Indian households, we see onions being chopped and used as an essential ingredient to prepare food. Most likely, it is the inner bulb of the onion that is used and the peel is thrown away. That peel, which is considered insignificant, can actually be used in so many ways. In today’s time, people are aware of and deploying the concept of zero waste cooking. So in light of this concept, let’s get to know the benefits of onion peel.

Those habitual of drinking tea can have this beverage prepared with onion peels. Tea made with onion peels contains low calories. Tea made with onion peels is more beneficial compared to high-calorie aerated beverages.

Onion peels are a rich source of many nutrients. They contain Vitamin A, which is very good for eyesight. They also contain Vitamin C and E which can be used in the treatment of skin.

Have the problem of skin itching or rashes? Onion peel tea is what you need the most, for it has antifungal properties. This drink can be a perfect remedy for skin problems but we will have to make sure not to skip the medicine prescribed by the doctor.

If you are suffering from high cholesterol issues, onion peels may be good medicine for you. Onion peels are a rich source of flavonoids. Flavonoids are polyphenolic compounds and according to some studies may improve cholesterol levels.

According to one study, flavonoids can improve the bad cholesterol or low-density lipoprotein in people suffering from obesity. Obese people are at severe risk of cardiovascular disease. The flavonoid which plays a predominant role in reducing these bad cholesterol levels is called Quercetin. This flavonoid does not affect good cholesterol levels.

Onion skins also contain antioxidant properties which help in the elimination of cold, cough and flu symptoms. It thus finishes the danger of seasonal infections.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

