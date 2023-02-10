Fridays are the days to worship Goddess Lakshmi. According to Hindu scriptures, Mata Lakshmi is called the goddess of wealth and prosperity. The one blessed by Goddess Lakshmi has his house filled with wealth and happiness. Worshipping her according to the correct rituals and observing a fast on this day will lead to blessings. People who receive the Goddess’ blessings are never short of health, wealth, happiness and luxuries. Shri Lakshmi Chalisa is to be recited every Friday at the time of worship to please Goddess Lakshmi. The Chalisa glorifies the goddess, which pleases her, leading to her blessing you for reciting it.

Jyotishacharya of Tirupati Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava says that reciting Shri Lakshmi Chalisa continuously for 40 days brings happiness and wealth. The one who worships Goddess Lakshmi for 12 months will be the happiest person among his peers and whenever you recite Shri Lakshmi Chalisa methodically along with an offering of kheer and barfi, you will be blessed by the goddess.

The Lakshmi Chalisa can be recited five, eleven, twenty-one, fifty-one and 108 times in order to purify your heart and home. The chalisa is believed to be very powerful and the benefits of Lakshmi Chalisa include wealth increment and the arrival of new opportunities in life.

Some other benefits include:

Recital of the chalisa bestows one with good health and beauty.

It is the best way to invoke Mata Lakshmi and bless you with wealth and prosperity.

Careers will reach newer heights such as a promotion or cracking a big client deal.

The vibrations generated from the chants infuse positive energies in your surroundings.

Sukhra dasha will be eradicated and the Shukra planet becomes stronger in your kundali.

According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Lakshmi can never reside in a place that is dirty. Therefore, it is customary to clean the whole house before one tries to recite the Lakshmi chalisa. Filth and dirt should always be dealt with for both personal hygiene and spiritual gains.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here