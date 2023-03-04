Why You Should Drink Buttermilk Everyday

Serving a glass of buttermilk with the regular meals is a common practice in many states across India. Generally, during the summer season consumption of buttermilk increases as it brings much needed relief from heat. Combining butter milk with our meals has many health benefits and that’s why it has been traditionally a part of our food culture.

Commonly known as chhach, buttermilk is the liquid left after extraction of butter from curd. Buttermilk is consumed in both salty and spicy flavours. Spices like black pepper, cumin seeds, ginger and green chillies along with black salk are added to buttermilk to enhance flavour. Having a glass of buttermilk after a meal aids digestion and alleviates acidity.

Ancient Ayurveda texts also suggest taking buttermilk to prevent gut related health issues. Buttermilk is rich in calcium, potassium and vitamin B12. The wonder drink helps in improving immunity, according to experts. Consuming buttermilk in the summer season helps to maintain hydration and the potassium in it improves fluid balance in the body.

The nutritional benefit of having this drink is that it boosts energy and contains less fat, and calories than the milk we usually drink.

Health benefits of buttermilk:

Keeps acidity at bay

Due to oily and spicy food, heartburn is caused by acid reflux. The lactic acid present in buttermilk normalises the acidity in the stomach. Those facing the problem of acidity can get relief by taking a glass of buttermilk. With the addition of dried ginger and pepper, the problem of acidity can be kept at bay. Better for teeth and bones

As buttermilk is a good source of calcium, it can be very useful for our bones and teeth. Calcium makes our bones strong and a sufficient amount of calcium helps in the prevention of degenerative diseases like osteoporosis. Boosts immunity

The immunity of the human body can only be improved if we have a healthy stomach. Buttermilk helps in maintaining an improved gut health and consequently leads to increased immunity. Controls blood pressure

According to doctors, a glass of buttermilk may also help in regulating blood pressure. Daily consumption of buttermilk in particular reduces blood pressure and helps people with heart diseases and hypertension.

