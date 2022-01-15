Why You Should Never Keep Eggs in Refrigerator

Eggs are an important part of our daily diet, for they benefit our health immensely. When we bring eggs home, we are told that they should never be kept in the refrigerator before being boiled. Many are confused and want to know the reason why eggs can’t or shouldn’t be kept in the refrigerator.

To demonstrate why, Britain’s top chef James Martin took two eggs. One was a duck egg, while the other was from a hen. The duck egg was boiled immediately without being refrigerated, while the chicken egg was boiled after being refrigerated for 2 to 3 hours.

When James Martin cut the duck’s boiled egg, it was properly cooked. The hen’s egg, on the other hand, was not thoroughly cooked when cut. There was also a significant difference in taste and flavour between the two. The reason for the difference between the two eggs was then explained by James.

When we put eggs in the fridge, they absorb the smell and flavour of other items in the fridge, according to James. They lose their natural taste and flavour as a result of this. It is for this reason that the eggs should not be kept in the refrigerator. Instead, store eggs in a dry, cool location. So that the natural flavour of the eggs is preserved.

Eggs are widely regarded as a rich source of high-quality protein. Proteins serve as the building blocks of life and are vital for muscle and tissue strength and repair. One egg contains about 6.3 grams of protein.

They also assist in increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels, also known as good cholesterol.

Egg yolks are one of few foods that include vitamin D naturally. The high satiety levels in the egg also lead to a high feeling of satisfaction, less hunger, and a lower desire to eat later in the day. This is great for those looking to cut down on weight.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.